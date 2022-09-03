Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Labor Day weekend edition

Henry is almost 40 lbs at 6 months (minus 8 days). He chases his tail, gets the hiccups, and has the most front paw dexterity I’ve ever seen in a dog. Still loved by everyone who meets him.

1. My major summer project is done, terraced raised bed vegetable garden needed completely rebuilt. Has a 6’ rise and a 25’ run. Moved lots of dirt, some more than once. What big summer project did you accomplish this year?

2. Who are you happiest about landing on the Steelers Practice Squad?

RB Anthony McFarland

OL William Dunkle

OL John Leglue

OL Ryan McCollum

WR Cody White

OLB Hamilcar Rashed

DT Carlos Davis

DB Elijah Riley

DB Mark Gilbert

TE Justin Rigg

LB Chapelle Russell

RB Jason Huntley

DT Renell Wren

3. We had the craziest ending of the Redman award balloting ever. Robinson shocked many by coming from behind at the last second and winning by one vote. How many times did you check the vote count?

4. Saturday requires food. What’s the meal for Monday look like for all those getting a three day weekend? No matter where in the world you are.

5. We’ve been satellite free all summer, but haven’t found a good way to watch sports on Fox. I’ve managed CBS and ABC on antenna. Non cable/satellite Fox sports app do you have?