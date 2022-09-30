Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Performance Doesn’t Matter

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic black and gold takes on the internet. This week, every Steelers fan seems to know exactly what the team NEEDS to do to succeed. But we’ll make a shocking thesis: performance doesn’t ultimately matter when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steeelers. Find out why history trumps stats, tape and even vibes when it comes to Mike Tomlin-led teams. Plus, speed-artist and custom-cleat designer Cody Sabol joins us with the behind-the-scenes story about Tomlin’s sneaker-inspired motivational message.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Why history trumps stats

Special Guest: Speed-artist and custom-cleat designer Cody Sabol

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Steelers have a lot to prove in Week 4 vs. the Jets

The Steelers have only proved that they have issues and problems after starting off 1-3. So, they have so much to prove, and the proving ground is Acrisure Stadium against the New York Jets. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

So much to prove in Week 4 vs. the Jets

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: Screw style points, the Steelers just need a win in Week 4

A lot of their fans are looking for the Steelers to flash electricity this week against the emerging New York Jets, but it’s not about style points. A win is paramount. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

A win > style points

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

