NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 4 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL season is now underway! There were two undefeated teams remaining at 3-0 entering the week, but now there is only one team who can exit the week 4-0 as the Miami Dolphins already fell to the Cincinnati Bengals. On the other end of the spectrum, The Las Vegas Raiders are the only 0-3 team as the Houston Texans are also winless at 0-2-1.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

Last week, there were only three people who did better than .500 when picking against the spread. Bradley, Shannon, and I each finished at 9-7. Bringing up the rear was Matty at 6-10. Jeremy currently leads for the season against the spread at 29-18 while I’m just behind at 29-19 as Jeremy had a push in one of his games.

It was Geoffrey who topped the over/under picks last week going 9-6 just ahead of Shannon at 8-7. I brought up the rear at 5-10. For the season, Jeff and Shannon are tied for the lead at 25-22 just ahead of Geoffrey at 24-23. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Jeremy is in the lead at 50-43 just ahead of me at 50-45.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 4 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odd are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.