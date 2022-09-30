Steelers bring back a cornerback to the practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been shuffling their 16-man practice squad a lot in recent weeks, and the main reason being the fact the team has injuries to players at specific positions. A great example of this is how the team brought back former punter Jordan Berry to the practice squad due to Pressley Harvin III dealing with hip discomfort after the Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

With Ahkello Witherspoon hampered with a hamstring injury, the team clearly saw a need to add depth in the defensive backfield. Getting that depth was by bringing back a familiar face, Mark Gilbert who was released last week.

Mark Gilbert was an undrafted free agent by the Steelers in 2021 out of Duke. Failing to make the 53-man roster, Gilbert landed on Steelers practice squad. Gilbert was signed during the season to the active roster of the Detroit Lions where he appeared in eight games and played 47 defensive snaps and 27 snaps on special teams. Gilbert had three tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed in Detroit. After failing to make their 53-man roster in 2022, the Steelers signed Gilbert on September 1 to their practice squad.

On September 20, the Steelers released Gilbert from the practice squad in order to re-sign wide receiver Jaquarri Roberson.

The Steelers adding Gilbert back to the practice squad maybe an indication as to the overall health of a Ahkello Witherspoon moving forward. With cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Josh Jackson already on the practice squad, having a third cornerback was a luxury the Steelers moved away from last week when they needed help in another position. With Witherspoon not practicing either Tuesday or Wednesday, the Steelers felt the need to add another cornerback into the mix.

In order to make room on the practice squad for Gilbert, the Steelers Released Center, Ryan McCollum. The Steelers claimed McCollum off of waivers for the Detroit Lions ahead of their second preseason game this past August.

