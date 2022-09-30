Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 4 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers offense has struggled to put up points so far in 2022 (although a lot of the NFL is not scoring as the Steelers’ 18 PPG is ranked 19th in the NFL). Is there a realistic amount of points they could score this week to make you feel confident in the offense moving forward? If so, how many?

2. There are six players on the Steelers who have registered a sack in 2022: Alex Highsmith (4.5), Cam Heyward (1), T.J. Watt (1), Robert Spillane (1), Arthur Maulet (1), and Larry Ogunjobi (0.5). Who do you think will be the next player to add to the list?

3. The Steelers are averaging 22 rushing attempts per game in 2022. How many attempts would you like to see this Sunday vs. the Jets?

4. In Week 3, Steelers fans had to wait almost halfway through the fourth quarter before Pat Freiermuth had a target. When do you think Freirmuth will see his first target against the Jets?

5. Give me your boldest prediction about this coming game on Sunday. It can be anything (realistic) from scores, stats, or other scenario. (The BOLDEST yet still correct response will get a shout out on one of our podcast this week).

6. I’m stealing this from Missi Matthews (who since deleted her tweet, but oh well)... Tomorrow is the 43rd anniversary of the iconic Mean Joe Greene Coca-Cola commercial. If you were in charge of creating a commercial, what current Steelers player would you use to sell your product?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!