Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

Steelers Touchdown Under: Are the Steelers set for a super or sad season?

The 2022 NFL Preseason is complete, rosters for the true season are taking shape, and we’re now in a bye week. So as is custom on Touchdown Under, a bye week means it’s time for a Steelers win-loss record discussion and predictions for each game. Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison who will share their predictions for the Steelers’ performances in 2022, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success and chase a seventh Lombardi.

Steelers News and Notes

Are the Steelers set for a super or sad season?

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Last Minute Thoughts

There’s always a lot of material rolling trough a Steelers fan’s cranium on Game Day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last minute thoughts about the last week before things get real for the Men of Steel.

