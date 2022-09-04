A Letter From the Editor: The calm before the Steelers storm

There are moments when time flies. This can be said in all walks of life, but for this Senior Editor it is especially true for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When you cover the team as closely as we do at BTSC, there are always events on the horizon. Stepping stones to getting back to the games which actually count. Considering how the NFL has become a year-long activity, there are plenty of events to keep tabs on while fans wait for the shortest regular season in professional sports.

Regular season ends

NFL Draft preparation begins

Start of the new league year

Free Agency begins

NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Draft

Rookie Minicamp

OTAs/Mandatory Minicamp

NFL schedule release

Training Camp/Preseason/Roster Cuts

Regular season begins

With each of these events, there are times when the regular season seems so far away, and yet it always arrives in the blink of an eye. Sadly, as fast as it arrives, it departs and the aforementioned cycle begins again.

As I sit here writing this article, I find it hard to mentally grasp just how crazy it is to know the Steelers season starts next Sunday in Cincinnati. There has been so much change and turnover within the team/organization this offseason saying it has been eventful is extremely understated.

The offseason was crazy, chaotic at times and downright fun, the hope is it all leads to a competitive 2022 season. The expectation of making the postseason and making a run, something which hasn’t happened in a while, remains the standard, but with so much change this offseason a competitive season ending in a playoff stint will be viewed as a massive success.

It is at this point in the preseason where I always tell myself to just slow down. Take it all in and enjoy the process. We all get so wrapped up in the minutia of the season it often feels like just a blip on the radar. We pour over the schedule and look ahead at things like the bye week or prime time games.

Not for me, not this year.

My declaration, right here and now, is to just take each game for what it’s worth. To enjoy the season in its entirety, win, lose or draw. I want the Steelers to win, but I also want to enjoy every ounce of this 2022 season.

Will you join me? There’s plenty of space on the bus...