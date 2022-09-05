The Steelers announce their captains for the 2022 season

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers players voted for their captains for the 2022 NFL season. Having two players each for offense and defense as well as one for special teams, the Steelers captains for the 2022 season are Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Najee Harris, Mitch Trubisky, and Miles Killebrew.

The 2022 season will become the eighth-straight year for Cam Heyward as a captain. The only defensive captain in 2021, Heyward is joined once again by T.J. Watt for 2022. Watt was also a captain in 2020 for the Steelers defense.

On offense, running back Najee Harris was selected as a captain in only his second NFL season. Additionally, quarterback Mitch Trubisky was selected captain in his first year with the Steelers.

When it comes to special teams, Miles Killebrew receives the honor after joining the Steelers in 2021. Not having a special teams captain for the Steelers in 2017, a different player has been selected each season since with Chris Boswell in 2018, Roosevelt Nix in 2019, Jordan Dangerfield in 2020, and Derek Watt in 2021

In 2021, the Steelers only had three captains as they had one for offense, defense, and special teams. Ben Roethlisberger was the offensive captain for the 13th time in his final season along with Cam Heyward on the defense and Derek Watt for special teams. During the 2020 season, the Steelers had five captains as they had two players each on offense and defense. Maurkice Pouncey served as an offensive captain in 2020 which was his third consecutive season and fourth overall for the Steelers. The other player who was a defensive captain in 2020 was linebacker T.J. Watt.

