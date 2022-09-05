Steelers players set their jersey numbers for the 2022 season

It’s game week! The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. With the team getting a ‘bonus practice’ in on Monday after not having played in more than a week, there are several players with new jersey numbers for the 2022 season which have been reported.

There were obviously going to be at least some changes in jersey numbers coming as the Steelers had a pair of players who made the 53-man roster and had duplicate numbers. These players were offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi who were both wearing No. 65 throughout the preseason. With Dan Moore wearing number 65 his rookie season with the Steelers in 2021, it has been reported Ogunjobi will be wearing number 99, which was previously used by Henry Mondeaux.

Pittsburgh Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi (@Mr_Ogunjobi) is now wearing number 99. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/xHSez7tWou — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) September 5, 2022

There was also another member of the Steelers who has changed his number since returning to the roster. Trent Scott was not on the Steelers first 53-man roster but returned to the team when two players went onto the Reserve/Injured List (IR) on Thursday. Despite wearing number 64 throughout the preseason for the Steelers, Scott is reportedly changing to number 72 which was already in use when he arrived to the Steelers in mid May by UDFA Jordan Tucker. More recently, number 72 was also worn in the preseason for the Steelers by Adrian Ealy.

Pittsburgh Steelers OT Trent Scott (@_tscott78) is now wearing number 72. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/b567Q2HRQv — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) September 5, 2022

The Steelers also added three new players to the roster last week who were not with the team during the 2022 preseason. According to the Steelers Media Website, outside linebacker Malik Reed, who the Steelers acquired via trade last Tuesday, will wear number 50 which was used this preseason by Delontae Scott. Offensive tackle Jesse Davis, who was also acquired via trade on Tuesday, is wearing number 77 which was utilized by John Leglue who landed on the Steelers practice squad the next day. The final new player for the Steelers was Jamir Jones, who they claimed off waivers on Thursday. Jones will return to his number 40 he wore for three games in Pittsburgh in 2021.

UPDATE: The Steelers updated their website with the addition of three players to the practice squad. In the update, Jamir Jones’ number was changed from 40 to 48.

There are more duplicate numbers from the Steelers preseason when taking into account the practice squad and players on injured reserve. Damonate Kazee was placed on IR this week and had a duplicate number with running back Benny Snell Jr. In an unconfirmed report, Kazee is set to wear number 23 when he hopefully returns to action later this season. As for the practice squad, these are the reported numbers at this time for new players as well as those who made a change:

31: Mark Gilbert

33: Jason Huntley

45: Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (was #46)

49: Chapelle Russell

74: John Leglue (was #77)

87: Justin Rigg

96: Renell Wren

UPDATE: With the update of the roster on Steelers.com, all of these numbers have been confirmed with the exception of Damontae Kazee and Larry Ogunjobi. It has been confirmed by those covering the Steelers that Ogunjobi is wearing number 99.

Larry Ogunjobi from 65 to 99. Dan Moore Jr. keeps his number — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 5, 2022

So there you have it, Steelers fans, the jersey numbers for the 2022 season appear to be locked in. If you were ready to rush out to get your Jamir Jones, Larry Ogunjobi, Trent Scott, Malik Reed, or Jesse Davis jerseys, you now have a number to go along with the name.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season against the Bengals in Cincinnati at 1 PM this Sunday.