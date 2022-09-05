Steelers release updated depth chart heading into Week 1

With the Pittsburgh Steelers returning to practice on Monday, there has been plenty of news in regards to the team as they prepare for the regular season. After announcing team captains earlier in the day, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released an updated depth chart heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

There are several key notes within the depth chart when it comes to this weekend’s game. Let’s break it down into offense, defense, and special teams.

Offense

The quarterback position is something many were keeping their eye on throughout the preseason. Even with no official announcement, the depth chart for the quarterbacks has not changed since training camp where it still is Mitch Trubisky with the first team, Mason Rudolph with the second team, followed by Kenny Pickett in the third spot.

There were no big surprises on the Steelers depth chart on the offensive line. Dan Moore Jr. is the left tackle with Trent Scott listed as the backup. Kevin Dotson appears to have won the left guard starting position as many expected and he has Kendrick Green listed as his reserve. Mason Cole is the first team center followed by J.C. Hassenauer. James Daniels is listed as the only player at right guard while Chuks Okorafor is the right tackle with Jesse Davis with the second team.

At running back, Najee Harris is listed as the starter with Derek Watt is the only player listed at fullback. In a move many Steelers fans believe was coming, Jaylen Warren is listed as the second running back on the depth chart followed by Benny Snell Jr. in the third spot.

As for the receivers, three players are listed on the first team with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and George Pickens. The other three receivers on the roster, Gunner Olszewski, Steven Simms, and Miles Boykin, are all listed on the second team. As for tight end Pat Freiermuth is listed with the first team with Zach Gentry next on the depth chart followed by Connor Heyward.

Defense

On the defensive line, Cameron Heyward is listed as the starting defensive tackle followed by Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal as the second team. The defensive end position has Larry Ogunjobi with the first team followed by Chris Wormley. Finally, Tyson Alualu is the starting nose tackle with Montravius Adams in reserve.

To the surprise of none, T.J. Watt is still listed as the starting outside linebacker on the left side followed by Malik Reed. Despite missing the entire preseason, Alex Highsmith is listed as the starter on the right with Jamir Jones next on the list.

Myles Jack is the main man at the inside linebacker spot with Devin Bush ultimately getting the other starting spot. Robert Spillane and rookie Mark Robinson are listed as the next two backups. Marcus Allen is listed as the third team linebacker after missing all of the 2022 preseason.

The cornerback position was one position battle to look for. At the left cornerback position, Ahkello Witherspoon is listed as the starter with James Pierre with the second team. On the right side, it is Cam Sutton with the first team followed by a Levi Wallace. Arthur Maulet is listed as the only cornerback under the nickel position.

There are no surprises at the safety position as Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds have the starting spots at free and strong safety respectively. Tre Norwood is backing up Fitzpatrick with Miles Killebrew the reserve at strong safety.

Special Teams

The three specialists for the Steelers are listed as expected with Chris Boswell as the kicker, Pressley Harvin III as the punter and holder, and Christian Kuntz as the long snapper. Ginner Olszewski is listed as both the punt returner and kick returner. As for the reserve, it is Steven Sims for both positions.

