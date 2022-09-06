Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: For better or worse, these are your 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are +9000 to win the Super Bowl in 2022. The odds are against them, but they’ve overcome high statistical probability before. Like it or not and for better or worse, these are your 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers. BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis discusses on another episode of BAD Language.

News and Notes

Your ‘22 Steelers are who they are

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: In Our Steelers’ Feelings

With the 2022 regular season six days and counting away, Bryan Anthony Davis, Shannon White, and Tony Defeo share their gut feelings about the Pittsburgh Steelers chances.

Check out the rundown of the show:

How we feel about the 2022 Steelers

and MUCH MORE!

BREAKING NEWS: Steelers release their depth chart going into Week 1

The Steelers released their first depth chart of the 2022 regular season ahead of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. Join BTSC Editors Dave Schofield and Jeff Hartman as they break down the depth chart and stick with Behind the Steel Curtain for everything Steelers.

BREAKING NEWS: Steelers fill their practice squad and announce captains

The Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty of news as the players returned to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for a bonus practice on Monday in order to prepare for their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati. Between new jersey numbers, practice squad additions, and the team naming their captains, it was a very newsworthy day. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield as he reports what we know for news on Monday and stick with Behind the Steel Curtain for everything Steelers.

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Digging into the Steelers Depth chart

The Steelers released their depth chart on Monday and there was a surprise or two. Let’s dig in. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Lessons from the depth chart

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE