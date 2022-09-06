NFL Week 1 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 6.5-point underdogs at the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into uncharted territory with a new starting quarterback for the first time under head coach Mike Tomlin. Going on the road against a division rival who reached the Super Bowl last season is no easy task. But being the first game of the season, anything is possible.

When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Betting line: +6.5

Over/under: 44

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (L) 41-10 vs Bengals

Win streak: 3 games CIN

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 0 - 3 CIN

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 7 - 3 CIN

The opening line on the game was at +6.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Throughout the offseason and preseason games, the line has held steady.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +240 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 12/5 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Bengals would have a payout of $68 ($48 plus the original $20 bet). The Bengals have a current moneyline of -285, or 20/57 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Cincinnati to win straight up would have a payout of $27.02 ($7.02 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games against AFC opponents and are 16-4 straight up in their last 20 games in Cincinnati. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 6 of their last 8 games in September and have gone UNDER in 5 of their last 6 games against AFC North opponents.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 90/1 to start the season. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 50/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 10/1 odds behind the Browns at 19/5 odds, the Bengals at 17/10, and the Ravens as the favorite at 7/5 odds.