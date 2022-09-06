Steelers update depth chart, make changes to QB hierarchy

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released an updated depth chart for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday. This per Steelers Senior Director of Communication Burt Lauten:

When comparing this depth chart to the one that was issued at 4 PM on Monday, the only change comes at the quarterback position. Yesterday’s depth chart showed no change from the first one Mike Tomlin was required to give early in training camp. In the latest rendition of the depth chart, the only apparent change is the movement of Kenny Pickett to the second quarterback position with Mason Rudolph listed with the third team.

There was much taken from the depth chart released on Monday, especially when it came to the quarterback position. With many in Steelers’ Nation voicing their frustration that Kenny Pickett was still third on the depth chart despite a successful preseason campaign, there were justifications for having the three quarterbacks in any of the three positions. Ultimately, it is up to head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization to decide what is best for the Steelers moving into the first week of the season.

Exactly why there was a change has yet to be revealed. Perhaps it was just an oversight from the release the previous day, but waiting almost 20 hours to make the correction seems a bit extreme. Perhaps the Steelers were not wanting to make any formal announcement about the quarterback position until Coach Tomlin‘s press conference. If that was the case, perhaps the depth chart release would have been done either at a later time or simply listing all three quarterbacks with the first team. Yet another theory could be disagreements within the organization as to exactly where each quarterback should land on the depth chart.

Regardless of the reason, Mike Tomlin is set to take the stage for his first regular season press conference of the 2022 NFL season at approximately noon Pittsburgh time. While there is hope there could be some more clarity brought to the subject, when it comes to Mike Tomlin Steelers fan should know better than to have high expectations of finding out more of the inner workings of the organization as he usually likes to play his cards close to his chest.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Bengals in Cincinnati this Sunday to kick off their 2022 NFL season.