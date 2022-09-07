Taking an in-depth look at the BTSC PPR Fantasy League Draft

The BTSC Fantasy League was a huge success in 2021, with 16 managers taking a crack at winning a Championship with deep rosters and savvy roster building. It was a tough field to navigate due to the sheer size of the league, and the Standard NFL.com scoring format limited the number of quality fantasy assets. It was fun. It was challenging. And we’re ready for year two!

This year, Andrew Wilbar and I realized we needed to expand the platform by adding a 2nd league, this one operating under the PPR (point-per-reception) format. The BTSC PPR League was filled with some familiar faces from 2021 and a few new names as well. In all, it’s a bunch of Steelers fans ready to compete and have some fun.

The Team Names (in draft order) are as follows:

KENNY 2 GLOVES (Aidan Blaine) BLUNOSED STEELHEAD (Jimmy) WATT ATTACK (Isaac) DUSTIN S (Chugga98) SWSTEELPICKS22 (Shannon White) STEAGLES (George) HURTS SO GOOD (Jeremy Betz) LOMBARDI COLLECTORS (George) YINZER (Sabe) BTSCBAD (Bryan Anthony Davis)

A special shoutout to two of this year’s managers. First to Blunosed Steelhead, who navigated technical difficulties with dignity and poise to still land a solid draft. And secondly, to Bryan Anthony Davis, who was a last second add to fill in for a manager who was no longer available to play this year. Unfortunately, his team had to be set to auto draft because he was such a late addition. I think you’ll agree he landed a solid WR room and plenty of pieces to work with.

But let’s get to the rosters, shall we? There were reaches and steals, but who had the best Draft? Let’s take a look:

So, which team or teams do you think have the best shot at taking home a Championship after the draft? Who had the craziest reach? The biggest steal? Let us know!

