There is finally some real Steelers football to talk about, and that’s quite a relief

The Steelers are finally about to kick off their 2022 regular season against the defending AFC-champion Bengals at the newly-named Paycor Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Yay!

Actually, it’s less of a celebration and more of a relief. I’ve had it with the Steelers' 2022 offseason—the longest one in the history of the franchise. Am I making that up? Of course, but you have to admit these past eight months have been daunting.

Two months of talking about who the Steelers may draft. A week talking about the Combine. Two weeks discussing the free-agent frenzy. Another month of draft talk after that.

And we were just getting started.

Why isn’t so-and-so at OTAs? Should the Steelers pay Diontae Johnson $20 million? Should they sign Eric Fisher?

Why is Stephon Tuitt doing this to me?

Why didn’t they call it U.S. Steel Stadium at UPMC Field?

Give me some actual Steelers football to write about, to talk about, to do podcasts about.

It’s time to discuss results of games and end all of this tedious and useless offseason speculation. I want to argue about the Steelers' lack of offensive production in the Heinz Red Zone and not their supposed neglect of the offensive line in the Maalox Offseason.

I want to celebrate touchdowns instead of schedule reveals.

I’m tired of fluid hips and social media quips.

I’ve had enough of high motors and low characters.

Save the blue collar and give me the horse collar.

I want less talk about left tackles and more talk about gang tackles.

I’m sick of discussing important training camp dates and draft picks people hate.

I don’t want to hear any more about quarterbacks throwing off schedule or how the Steelers got screwed with their prime-time schedule.

Who will be the sixth receiver? Who cares? Who will be the fourth running back? Who cares? Why is Benny Snell Football still on the team? What’s it to you?

Why is Mason Rudolph the second-string quarterback--or at least was for a time thanks to clerical-gate? Newsflash: The Steelers quarterback depth chart will be a very fluid thing all throughout the 2022 campaign. Nothing is set in stone until the next Ben Roethlisberger comes along.

Who’s on the practice squad? I don’t know, but they won’t be playing this Sunday. I want to talk about what the members of the 53-man roster might do in Cincinnati. After those members do their thing in Cincinnati—good and/or bad—I want to talk about that.

I don’t care about anything else.

Seriously, you need to think about baseball a little more in the offseason instead of keeping your focus on all things Steelers—like they often suggest we do when we’re caught up in more provocative affairs...if you know what I mean?

Go play games! That’s right, take up a hobby. Tennis? Volleyball? Trivia? It’s all gold. It’s better than arguing about the Steelers' team captains.

Anyway, it's almost here.

I’m ready for some Steelers football that’s real.

Maybe even a play or two by DeMarvin Leal.