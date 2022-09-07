Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Predicting the Chaos That Is the 2022 NFL Season

The 2022 NFL season is upon us and, whether real or fantasy, the chaos is about to begin, This week, Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar look at the 2022 Regular and Fantasy Seasons.

Predicting the Chaos That Is the 2022 NFL Season

Mike Tomlin Press Conference Recap: Week 1 at Cincinnati

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first week of regular season football, and on top of that their first AFC North game of the season. This is all surrounding the Week 1 matchup vs. the Bengals in Cincinnati this Sunday. Mike Tomlin took to the podium Tuesday, and Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say leading up to the game in the latest Mike Tomlin Recap podcast.

The Scho Bro Show: What a win in Week 1 would mean for the Steelers

The Steelers travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals as underdogs on Sunday. While a Week 1 win isn’t absolutely necessary for any team to have a successful season, a win would mean big things for the black and gold. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

How big would a win in Week 1 be for the Steelers?

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Steelers are tripping all over themselves heading into Week 1

With various gaffes and circumstances, the Steelers don’t look like a team that’s got it together. In fact, the Steelers have been tripping all over themselves heading into Week 1. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

Steelers are tripping all over themselves heading into Week 1

The Mail Bag

