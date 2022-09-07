Steelers sign a wide receiver to the practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made an adjustment to the practice squad as they begin their preparation for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. The Steelers have added wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and placed linebacker Hamilcar Rashed on the Practice Squad/Injured List.

Roberson was an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2022. Originally signing with the Dallas Cowboys, Roberson appeared in two preseason games with Dallas where he had only 11 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams. Roberson did not have any receptions this preseason nor was he targeted. While at Wake Forest, Roberson had 145 catches for 2,158 yards and 17 touchdowns in 40 games.

The reason the Steelers had a spot open up on the practice squad is they placed outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. on the Practice Squad/Injured List. Rashed spent the 2022 preseason with the Steelers after being claimed off waivers from the Jets prior to the first preseason game. It has not been reported as to what Rashed’s injury is or the extent of it at this time.

