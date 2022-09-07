Steelers Injury Report: Diontae Johnson limited on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited the 2022 NFL preseason somewhat healthy other than two players going on the Reserve/Injured List who are hopeful to return later this season. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals, there were no players who did not participate while two were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Marcus Allen were the limited participants.

The biggest concern coming into Week 1 in terms of injury was the availability of Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Leaving the Steelers final preseason game with a shoulder injury, Johnson has not been a full participant at practice since, at least that has been reported.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Johnson’s availability for Sunday’s game in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “We’ll let participation be our guide,” Tomlin stated. “You guys know how we do business in the regular season. We’ll have a practice participation report as prescribed by the NFL office and we’ll proceed from there.”

Now that the Steelers are required to produce an injury report leading up to their first game, Diontae Johnson is officially designated is participated in practice but on a limited basis. The range of limitation is unknown as any player who sits out of any activity in which they would normally participate but yet practices in some capacity falls into this category.

Linebacker Marcus Allen was the other player who was limited in practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Failing to participate in any of the Steelers preseason games, whether or not Allen will be ready for Sunday is still yet to be determined.

Another player of note who did not participate in the preseason games this year due to injury was Alex Highsmith. Dealing with a rib injury since training camp, Highsmith was not even on the first injury report for the Steelers and is well on track to play on Sunday.

As for the Bengals’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.