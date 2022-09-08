Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The War Room: Analyzing a new crop of Steelers and their potential yield

There’s new Steelers wearing hypocycloids and ready to have a song in their heart called Renegade. What can they bring to Steel City football? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to check out an Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

The Newcomer Yield

Know Your Enemy: Starting off 2022 with a Bengal

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Bengals of Cincinnati in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. Shannon and Bryan Anthony Davis, subbing for GB, welcome Frank LaPlaca, Host of The Unofficial Bengals Podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Bengals

Special Guest: Frank LaPlaca, Host of The Unofficial Bengals Podcast

The Steelers Stat Geek: Week 1 trends for the Steelers and Bengals

The Steelers and Bengals have never met in Week 1 ever to open their respective seasons. What do the stats tell us open the season opener for both Pittsburgh and Cincy? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

How do the Steelers and Bengals typically do in openers?

and more geeky numbers!

