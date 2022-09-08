Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are two teams who know each other well considering they are AFC North division rivals. For these rivals, the game in Week 1 is as big as a Week 1 game can get. Throw in the fact the Steelers haven’t beaten the Bengals in the last three meetings, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Bengals for their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 0-0

Cincinnati Bengals: 0-0

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+6.5)

OVER/UNDER: 44.0

Moneyline: Steelers +235; Bengals -280

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 2-3

Bengals: 3-2

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 67-38-0

Injury Report

(Note: This will be updated throughout the week as more injury reports are released)

Steelers

Wednesday, September 7

WR Diontae Johnson (Shoulder) - LP

LB Marcus Allen (Hamstring) - LP

Bengals

Wednesday, September 7

TE Devin Asiasi (Quad) - DNP

TE Mitchell Wilcox (Ankle) - LP

TE Drew Sample (Knee) - FP

News and Notes

At one time, the Pittsburgh Steelers dominated the Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, there used to be road trips from the Pittsburgh area to Cincinnati as if it were a chance to go see another Steelers home game.

Times certainly have changed.

After winning 11 games in a row vs. the Bengals, the Steelers have dropped three in a row, dating back to the horrid 2020 Monday Night Football loss in Cincinnati. In almost the blink of an eye the Bengals are considered the dominant force, and the Steelers are nothing more than just a team in flux.

Will the trend dating back to 2020 continue? Will the Bengals continue to dominate the Steelers like they did twice in 2021? It is a new era of Steelers football, but it is also a new era for the Bengals. There is a lot of uncertainty swirling around the Steelers this regular season, and the Bengals will be a tough test for the team as they kick off the 2022 regular season on the road.

Related Articles

Podcasts

Be sure to check out the many BTSC podcasts in the player below:

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold for all the coverage of their game with the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.