Rams vs. Bills: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is officially here with the kickoff game between the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and the AFC favorite Buffalo Bills. You can’t ask for much more when it comes to a star-studded matchup to kick off the season in prime time.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look ...

How to Watch:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Thursday, Sept. 8

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

BUF: -2.5

O/U: 52

Moneyline:

BUF: -140

LAR: +120

Staff Picks:

Will the Rams be able to defend their championship with a victory over the highly touted Bills? It will hopefully be a highly contested game and fun to watch. Let us know your picks in the comment section below.

