Steelers Injury Report: Chuks Okorafor misses practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing their preparation for their first matchup of the 2022 NFL season. As the Steelers take the practice field for their second official day of preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals, there were two players who did not participate while one was still limited. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, Chuks Okorafor and Cam Heyward did not practice while wide receiver Diontae Johnson was limited.

Having two names added to the list on the second injury report of the week is not something Steelers’ fans generally went to see. Having defensive captain Cam Heyward miss practice due to a coach’s decision is not uncommon even for the first week of practice and gives little reason to be concerned about his status for Sunday. What is more concerning is starting right tackle Chooks Okorafor missing practice due to a back injury. With the Steelers offensive line still trying to find the cohesion they need for the season, having the player with the longest tenure with the Steelers miss time is not ideal. Ultimately it will come down to Friday’s injury report as to whether or not Okorafor will be able to play on Sunday.

The biggest concern coming into Week 1 in terms of injury was the availability of Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Leaving the Steelers final preseason game with a shoulder injury, Johnson has not been a full participant at practice since, at least that has been reported. After being listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, Johnson was listed as limited once again on Thursday with an additional injury of “cramps.” Being limited both day this week keeps Johnson’s availability for Sunday still in a questionable position.

Linebacker Marcus Allen was the other player who was limited in practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. On Thursday, Allen return is a full participant and is trending in the right direction to be available on Sunday.

