The Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting the road to start the season for the eighth-straight year, this time opening for the first time ever against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fresh off their Super Bowl appearance, the Steelers are looking to stop their three-game slide versus the Bengals dating back to 2020.

How will Mitch Trubisky fare in his first start for the Steelers? Will the Steelers offensive line hold up enough to get any kind of rhythm? Will the defense be able to stop the run?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to start their 2022 season on a positive note. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 1 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Sunday, September 11th

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Odds: Pittsburgh (+6.5); O/U (44)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis as commentators and Evan Washburn as the sideline reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL+ offers live games for international viewers and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 383 or channel 134.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield.