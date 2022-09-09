Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Renegade Science

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) break down the hottest and most toxic takes on the Black and Gold. This week we welcome August Derose-Jones (@auggied32 on IG) to the show. He has front office experience with the Pens & Raiders. Today, we break down the “cut and paste component” controversy, and why Tomlin may have enjoyed this entire thing. Plus, we go over Steelers season predictions from across the media landscape. Then, Dr Matt Pascal from Point Park University exposes the science behind “Renegade,” and why the song actually gives the Steelers a statistical advantage.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Long-Time division foes, first time Week 1 opponents

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers are going to do battle on Sunday for the first time ever on the NFL’s opening weekend. What should Steeler Nation and the NFL world expect in this battle between AFC North foes. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Long-Time division foes, first time Week 1 opponents

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: What the Steelers need to do for a repeat Week 1 road win

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first regular season action of 2022, and it just happens to be a road trip to play the division rival Bengals. What does the team need to do to win? A lot.

Check out the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman as he outlines what the Steelers need to do for a repeat Week 1 road win in 2022.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/LA/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/ NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

What the Steelers need to do for a repeat Week 1 road win

A visit w/ Jeremy Betz

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

