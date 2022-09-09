NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 1 games against the spread

It’s the start of a new NFL season! Fans may think they have an idea of how their favorite teams should perform, but until the players get on the field and play regular season games it’s difficult to tell exactly how the season will progress. Every team is 0-0 and hope springs eternal throughout almost every fan base.

Week 1 of the NFL season can also be make or break those placing wagers on the games. Lines will be difficult due to not being able to truly get a feel for teams based on preseason games, so the most attractive bet may not be the safest one.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

With one game already played on Thursday night, some of the staff, such as Matty, Mark, Shannon, and myself, are off to 2-0 starts. Others, such as Geoffrey and Bradley, are already 0-2. When the results are given here each week, they before the entire first week and typically not include the Thursday night results. Since there were no games from last week, it seemed appropriate to mention last night’s results.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 1 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odd are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.