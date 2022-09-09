Steelers will honor their late teammate Dwayne Haskins with helmet decal in 2022

There are those who say the game of football is the ultimate team sport. How teams are bonded together like a family, or brothers. This bond is unlike many in professional sports, even other team sports.

With that said, you can imagine the hurt and heartache players must feel when they lose one of their own. When someone in the family is lost.

This is exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers endured this offseason when their teammate Dwayne Haskins was killed in Florida following a workout with teammates. To honor Haskins, the Steelers have announced they will wear a No. 3 helmet decal on the back of their helmets for the duration of the 2022 season.

This per Burt Lauten, director of communications for the Steelers:

The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022

The accident which resulted in Haskins’ death in April will still hit home with many players, especially those who were with the former Ohio State quarterback during the trip to Florida. Haskins had traveled down south to workout with new teammate Mitch Trubisky, and to throw with the pass catchers on the 2022 Steelers roster.

An investigation into the accident showed it was just that, an accident. But it doesn’t make the loss any easier to handle for the players who were used to seeing Haskins at the facility on a day-in and day-out basis.

As stated earlier, the Steelers will wear the ‘3’ decal on their helmets for the entire 2022 season, and maybe the team can make it a special season in memory of Haskins.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for their Week 1 regular season opener vs. the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.