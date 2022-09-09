Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 1 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Let’s have some fun to start things...a lot was made of the “clerical error” on the depth chart earlier in the week. Think of a funny story which could have resulted in said error...

2. Which pass catcher will have the biggest game Sunday?

Pat Freiermuth

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

George Pickens

Other

3. Time for the OVER/UNDER game. I’m setting the following lines, are you taking the Over or Under?

PIT Takeaways: 1.5

PIT Turnovers: 1.5

4. In your opinion, how important is this Week 1 game vs. Cincinnati in the grand scheme of the 2022 season?

5. Who sees the field more in Week 1?

Connor Heyward

Jaylen Warren

6. Let’s talk game day rituals. Do you have any? If so, what are they? This could be anything from a gathering, menu, recipe or jersey you like to wear. Let’s hear it!

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

