Steelers Injury Report: No players ruled out for Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finished up their preparation for their first matchup of the 2022 NFL season. As the Steelers took the field for their final practice in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals, there were no players who did not participate. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, all players were full participants and no one carries an injury status for Sunday.

Having two names added to the list on the second injury report of the week was not something Steelers’ fans generally went to see. Defensive captain Cam Heyward missed practice on Thursday due to a coach’s decision and was back on Friday. His status for Sunday was never in question, hence why he carries no injury designation.

What was more concerning was starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor missing practice Thursday due to a back injury. With the Steelers offensive line still trying to find the cohesion they need for the season, having the player with the longest tenure with the Steelers miss time is not ideal. On Friday, Okorafor returned fully to practice and his set to play one Sunday.

The biggest concern coming into Week 1 in terms of injury was the availability of Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Leaving the Steelers final preseason game with a shoulder injury, Johnson has not been a full participant at practice since, at least that has been reported. After being listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, Johnson was listed as limited once again on Thursday with an additional injury of “cramps.” On Friday, Johnson returned as a full participant and carries no injury status for Sunday.

Linebacker Marcus Allen was the other player who was limited in practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. On Thursday and Friday, Allen returned as a full participant and is good to go for Sunday.

As for the Bengals’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.