The Steelers are 7-8 and there seems to be less doom and gloom as the Men of Steel are coming off of an epic win on Christmas Eve. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 12/25

From all of us at BTSC. Merry Christmas to the finest fans in the universe and thank you Steelers for battling for our entertainment 24/7’365.

#Steelers open as 4-point underdogs in Week 17 at the Ravens, via the @DKSportsbook — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) December 25, 2022

Being 4-point underdogs works for me, but in this series that’s a wide freaking margin of victory.

Green Bay’s win today means the Steelers can’t be eliminated this weekend in Week 16. Steelers now up to a 4 percent chance to make the postseason. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) December 25, 2022

Siri please play Pearl Jam. “There’s something wrong she said, well of course there is. You’re still alive, she said, oh, and do I deserve to be? Is that the question. And if so, if so, who answers? Who answers? I, oh I’m still alive. Hey, I, oh I’m still alive. Yeah, I, oh I’m still alive”.

Ravens-Steelers game next Sunday has been flexed to 8:20 p.m; Rams-Chargers is out of the Sunday night slot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2022

Here comes my tantrum. Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wait, I don’t have to work on Monday? Carry on, then.

Why flex that.. — (@Patrickqueen_) December 25, 2022

Before you start your BS I meant I rather play early as a player . No disrespect to them✌ https://t.co/Rgd2bmMVOb — (@Patrickqueen_) December 25, 2022

I actually agree with Patrick Queen. A good bit of these guys like that 1 PM slot. Attention Pittsburgh media, not everything needs to be on a bulletin board.

Monday 12/26

Wonder if we’ve seen the last of Marcus Allen this season/as a Steeler pic.twitter.com/uHw7ZaSvdc — Around The 412 (@AroundThe412) December 26, 2022

Heal quickly, Chico.

Fans that never heard of this guy already have him penciled in as the next OC in black and gold.

Will Lamar Jackson practice this week?



John Harbaugh: "We'll just have to see."



The #Ravens host the #Steelers on Sunday night. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2022

Oh, he knows. Harbs plays his games like no other. I truly wonder how many recluse nerds from his high school have him on a revenge list on the wall of their apartments.

Cardinals place Aaron Brewer on IR with pectoral injury, Josh Jackson claimed off waivers from Steelers. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 26, 2022

Josh Jackson got the trial by fire treatment in Pittsburgh and played admirably for the circumstances.

With Vikings-Packers and Panthers-Bucs protected, the NFL had two viable options for Week 17 prime time. The league chose Steelers-Ravens over Dolphins-Patriots. It was the right decision. https://t.co/kMmDz92vLb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 27, 2022

Ravens and the Steelers are becoming Red Sox/Yankees. Sure, those other games were protected, but this is one of those games that plays well anywhere.

Tuesday 12/27

On this date in 1975 the Terrible Towel made its debut at 3 Rivers Stadium when the #Steelers hosted the Colts in the playoffs.



At the urging of his @WTAE bosses Myron Cope created the towel & in this clip leading up to Super Bowl 13 in Miami he offers some history & background pic.twitter.com/AvlPSQK0NT — Ryan Recker (@RyanRecker) December 27, 2022

Happy Birthday to a true legend. The Terrible Towel turns 47 today.

I made a mistake. Here’s the correct sequence of events:



The #Steelers road to the playoffs is clear now:

1. Win @ BAL, vs. CLE

2. Week 17: SEA def. NYJ, NE def. MIA

3. Week 18: NYJ def. MIA, BUF def. NE https://t.co/WXjK9twL4o — Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) December 27, 2022

They’ve actually had harder roads. But i can’t hold my breath now that I’m over 50.

One of the game's best announces that he's walking away -- while playing his best football.



JJ Watt is retiring after the season. https://t.co/IaKTHLWPpS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2022

A great one! But man would I have loved to see No. 99 in black and gold. We do have the greatest of the Watt brothers in the Burgh and then there’s T.J. He’s good too.

We have:

• Signed LB Tae Crowder to the 53-man roster off the N.Y. Giants practice squad

• Placed LB Marcus Allen on the Reserve/Injured list

• Signed S Scott Nelson to the practice squad @BordasLawhttps://t.co/5YaTJx41qK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 27, 2022

Tae Crowder actually was a starter in Jersey with the New York football Giants. He may stick and stay.

Tremendous Steelers insider @rayfitt1 on @937theFan on Matt Canada: "I fully expect a change to be made at the end of the season. The players know. The people inside the building know." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 26, 2022

Quit with the teases. Wake me up when this bad dream is over.

Wednesday 12/28

Cam Hayward earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a monster game Saturday: 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks and 1 pass defensed — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 28, 2022

This guy is a classic Steeler. Would have been an absolute legend if he played in the 70s.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.



:https://t.co/bCeqHjxAs7 pic.twitter.com/N2Kt2GuEwz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 28, 2022

Ahkello Witherspoon is definitely a welcome sight.

Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel told reporters that QB Tua Tagovailoa did, in fact, suffer a concussion Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start Sunday at New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022

Three concussions in three months is bad for the brain. I don’t care that Tua’s absence could help the Steelers stick in the race at least one more week, this is not good news.

Most contested catches in a season by a rookie since 2016:



GEORGE PICKENS - 17 (2022)

DK Metcalf - 17 (2019) pic.twitter.com/gMHqjWRCoO — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) December 27, 2022

He’s James Washington with way more skills. It’s huge to have a great combat catcher.

Raiders are benching Derek Carr and turning to Jarrett Stidham as their new starting QB.



Carr has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions— including three Saturday night during a 13-10 loss to the Steelers.



Stidham has thrown only 61 passes and never has started an NFL game. pic.twitter.com/IJa1LfYGXT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022

First Marcus Mariota and now Derek Carr. The Steelers are becoming the Grim Reaper killing off the careers of mediocre quarterbacks.

John Rooney, son of Steelers founder Art Rooney, has died https://t.co/QhAOjylZnZ — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) December 28, 2022

Sad news as our black-and-gold family loses another. R.I.P. John Rooney.

Thursday 12/29

George Pickens has 13 receptions 20+ yards downfield this season.



Only Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson have more pic.twitter.com/qRtuVSzqiA — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) December 29, 2022

Pickens on the second round = first rate steal

Titans are expected to start QB Josh Dobbs tonight vs. the Dallas Cowboys, as @JustinM_NFL reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2022

It’s astronomical that Dobbs is valuable for a spot start every blue moon. Definitely, it’s not rocket science that this guy will stick around for many moons.

After another injury report error on Wednesday, the Steelers PR team remembered that Tre Norwood was on the team and injured.

BREAKING: Pelé, the exuberant Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and as standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” was one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died on Thursday. He was 82. https://t.co/2fP0AqqSVP pic.twitter.com/C4ILiba3VG — The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2022

The world of sports loses another legend. RIP to the greatest ever to play “The Beautiful Game”.

The #Titans placed QB Ryan Tannehill, OLB Bud Dupree and LB Zach Cunningham on injured reserve, knocking them all out for at least the rest of the regular season and two possible playoff games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 29, 2022

Bud Dupree has never been the same since that injury at Heinz Field in 2020. That’s why you don’t want to ever play games on Wednesdays.

Friday 12/30

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it’s a “fair assumption” that Tyler Huntley will start at QB Sunday against the Steelers.



Lamar Jackson has not practiced since injuring his knee on Dec. 4. pic.twitter.com/gnkIxa8Yic — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 30, 2022

I get it. You don’t want to give the opposition any intel. But c’mon, Harbs. We know that you know that we know that you are full of ratbird s#@t.

Saturday 12/31

#DolphinsDidYouKnow OTD in 1972 the #Dolphins defeated the Steelers 21-17 in the AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl VII. P Larry Seiple's fake punt/run together with Don Shula's decision to start QB Bob Griese in the 2nd half were pivotal in the victory. pic.twitter.com/s78QUBhzl1 — Columnist, Phins com (@PhinsChris) December 31, 2021

50 years ago today, the Steelers lost a game that they had so many opportunities to win. Would have probably added to the dynasty, but it wasn’t there time for another two years.

Remembering #Pittsburgh #Pirates legendary rightfielder, humanitarian, and Hall of Fame Player and Person Roberto Clemente (8/18/1934 - 12/31/1972). ⚾️



“The Great One”



Long May You Run!#LetsGoBucs



pic.twitter.com/j6fT6Y0xTF — 1986-92 Pittsburgh Pirates (@1992Pirates) December 31, 2022

Do you remember how lost you felt last week upon learning that Franco Harris passed away? I didn’t experience it, but 50 years ago today, was the equivalent, as a great one perished helping others.

Pat Freiermuth TE ranks through Week 16:



77.8 PFF grade (4th)

⚫️ 81.3 REC grade (4th)

60 receptions (6th)

⚫️ 696 yards (6th)

184 yards after contact (3rd)

⚫️ 35 first downs (4th)

9 contested catches (T-2nd)

⚫️ 11 missed tackles forced (T-3rd) pic.twitter.com/gW8uibQp4c — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) December 31, 2022

Climbing the ladder to elite status. That’s the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the Muth.

#Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) has been upgraded from questionable against the #Ravens. He has no designation and he'll play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2022

No. 99 is always going to be on the injury list. But this you should know, despite the bad toe, when it’s time for the show, Larry O. is always ready to go.

December 31, 1989

AFC Wildcard#Steelers #Oilers

Brister 15-33-127

Moon 29-48-315-2@merrilhoge 17-100-1 3-26

Givins 11-136-2

Lipps 3-24 @RodWoodson26 makes the key play, causing and recovering a fumble.

Gary Anderson hits a 50 yard FG to win it for the #HereWeGo in OT 26-23 pic.twitter.com/SvJRBA7vzO — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) December 31, 2022

33 years ago today, one of my favorite Steelers game ever took place in the House of Pain as the Steelers beat the enemy Oilers. Then an 18-year-old BAD went to a house party, things were looking really good on the hottie front, and then the party got busted. Who cares? The Steelers win was the best thing about the last day in the 80s.

#Ravens DL Calais Campbell (questionable, knee) is not expected to play Sunday vs. #Steelers, per source — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 1, 2023

I’m sorry that Calais Campbell is injured and I find it deplorable to wish that on anybody. But it’s okay to note that his absence gives the Steelers a huge break. The 6’8”, one-man wrecking crew has haunted the dreams of Pittsburgh linemen for years.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.