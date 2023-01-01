 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Raven Redux edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v&nbsp;Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Steelers are 7-8 and there seems to be less doom and gloom as the Men of Steel are coming off of an epic win on Christmas Eve. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 12/25

From all of us at BTSC. Merry Christmas to the finest fans in the universe and thank you Steelers for battling for our entertainment 24/7’365.

Being 4-point underdogs works for me, but in this series that’s a wide freaking margin of victory.

Siri please play Pearl Jam. “There’s something wrong she said, well of course there is. You’re still alive, she said, oh, and do I deserve to be? Is that the question. And if so, if so, who answers? Who answers? I, oh I’m still alive. Hey, I, oh I’m still alive. Yeah, I, oh I’m still alive”.

Here comes my tantrum. Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wait, I don’t have to work on Monday? Carry on, then.

I actually agree with Patrick Queen. A good bit of these guys like that 1 PM slot. Attention Pittsburgh media, not everything needs to be on a bulletin board.

Monday 12/26

Heal quickly, Chico.

Fans that never heard of this guy already have him penciled in as the next OC in black and gold.

Oh, he knows. Harbs plays his games like no other. I truly wonder how many recluse nerds from his high school have him on a revenge list on the wall of their apartments.

Josh Jackson got the trial by fire treatment in Pittsburgh and played admirably for the circumstances.

Ravens and the Steelers are becoming Red Sox/Yankees. Sure, those other games were protected, but this is one of those games that plays well anywhere.

Tuesday 12/27

Happy Birthday to a true legend. The Terrible Towel turns 47 today.

They’ve actually had harder roads. But i can’t hold my breath now that I’m over 50.

A great one! But man would I have loved to see No. 99 in black and gold. We do have the greatest of the Watt brothers in the Burgh and then there’s T.J. He’s good too.

Tae Crowder actually was a starter in Jersey with the New York football Giants. He may stick and stay.

Quit with the teases. Wake me up when this bad dream is over.

Wednesday 12/28

This guy is a classic Steeler. Would have been an absolute legend if he played in the 70s.

Ahkello Witherspoon is definitely a welcome sight.

Three concussions in three months is bad for the brain. I don’t care that Tua’s absence could help the Steelers stick in the race at least one more week, this is not good news.

He’s James Washington with way more skills. It’s huge to have a great combat catcher.

First Marcus Mariota and now Derek Carr. The Steelers are becoming the Grim Reaper killing off the careers of mediocre quarterbacks.

Sad news as our black-and-gold family loses another. R.I.P. John Rooney.

Thursday 12/29

Pickens on the second round = first rate steal

It’s astronomical that Dobbs is valuable for a spot start every blue moon. Definitely, it’s not rocket science that this guy will stick around for many moons.

After another injury report error on Wednesday, the Steelers PR team remembered that Tre Norwood was on the team and injured.

The world of sports loses another legend. RIP to the greatest ever to play “The Beautiful Game”.

Bud Dupree has never been the same since that injury at Heinz Field in 2020. That’s why you don’t want to ever play games on Wednesdays.

Friday 12/30

I get it. You don’t want to give the opposition any intel. But c’mon, Harbs. We know that you know that we know that you are full of ratbird s#@t.

Saturday 12/31

50 years ago today, the Steelers lost a game that they had so many opportunities to win. Would have probably added to the dynasty, but it wasn’t there time for another two years.

Do you remember how lost you felt last week upon learning that Franco Harris passed away? I didn’t experience it, but 50 years ago today, was the equivalent, as a great one perished helping others.

Climbing the ladder to elite status. That’s the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the Muth.

No. 99 is always going to be on the injury list. But this you should know, despite the bad toe, when it’s time for the show, Larry O. is always ready to go.

33 years ago today, one of my favorite Steelers game ever took place in the House of Pain as the Steelers beat the enemy Oilers. Then an 18-year-old BAD went to a house party, things were looking really good on the hottie front, and then the party got busted. Who cares? The Steelers win was the best thing about the last day in the 80s.

I’m sorry that Calais Campbell is injured and I find it deplorable to wish that on anybody. But it’s okay to note that his absence gives the Steelers a huge break. The 6’8”, one-man wrecking crew has haunted the dreams of Pittsburgh linemen for years.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

