The road-tested Pittsburgh Steelers get back to the road in a venue that they’ve had a quite a bit of success in going 13-13 over the years against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. With the playoff push still going, this game means quite a bit. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this challenging home contest.

For those new to the article, I sometimes come close, but ultimately whiff on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can get lucky this week.

The playoff scenario holds true as the Jets and Dolphins lose to keep playoff hopes alive in Pittsburgh.

Kenny Pickett goes 23 of 35 with one scoring toss.

Pat Freiermuth catches 10 balls to lead the Steelers in receptions.

Diontae Johnson leads the team in targets again and finally gets into the end zone. To celebrate the score and National Polar Bear Swim Day, DJ18 strips of his jersey and game pants and jumps in an invisible, inflatable kiddie pool.

George Pickens catches 6 balls on 7 targets.

Najee Harris gains 55 yards on the ground and scores a touchdown on a 4th quarter run.

The Steelers get two sacks, one by T.J. Watt, and another by Levi Wallace.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Devin Bush intercept Tyler Huntley.

The Steelers rushing defense fares better than they did Week 14 against the run, but still surrender 145 yards to the Baltimore rushing attack.

The Steelers get two touchdowns and two field goals on the day, but the second Boz kick happens with :45 seconds left to go ahead. The Justin Tucker factor still comes in to play as John Harbaugh sends his kicker out to attempt an 84-yard field goal. It falls short by a yard and the Steelers prevail 20-19.

Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.