The 2022 regular season is full swing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. While the Steelers get ready for their last road game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below:

Jeff Hartman

The Pittsburgh Steelers won four games in a row vs. the Ravens before they lost in Week 14. When you think of that game, the Steelers surrendered 215 yards on the ground that game and only lost 16-14. In fact, if Mitch Trubisky doesn’t throw three passes to the other team, they win the game. Lamar Jackson isn’t likely to be back, and I’m not banking on Kenny Pickett throwing that many interceptions. I like the Steelers to take one in Baltimore to keep their playoff hopes alive...unless they are dashed before kickoff.

Pick: Steelers 20, Ravens 17

Dave Schofield

The Ravens haven’t been giving up many points lately, but they also haven’t been scoring a lot. This is also an accurate description for the Steelers. This is why I have this as a low-scoring game, but watch these two teams come out in a completely different way. Either way, I’d like the final score being something to take Justin Tucker out of the equation. And since a college bowl game actually finished with this score on Friday, even though it’s weird it’s still entirely possible.

Pick: Steelers 16, Ravens 12

Bryan Anthony Davis

I always like the revenge game in the best rivalry in the NFL no matter the venue. I feel like the Steelers are not done with this crazy season yet. They will need a complete game. I think they get it just to screw with us.

Pick: Steelers 20, Ravens 19

K.T. Smith

I refuse to believe the Steelers are losing twice in four weeks to a team quarterbacked by Tyler Huntley. Then again, “quarterbacked” is probably too generous a term, considering Huntley threw for under 100 yards in their first meeting. He will hand the ball off a lot on Sunday night, and when he doesn’t hand it off, he will run it himself. The Steelers have to find the will to stop Baltimore from doing this, which they could not in Pittsburgh last month.

Baltimore will get their rushing yards. But the Steelers won’t turn the ball over three times in the red zone like they did in the first meeting. That will be the difference.

Pick: Steelers 17, Ravens 13

Geoffrey Benedict

The Steelers had every opportunity to beat the Ravens the first time they met, and repeatedly failed to take advantage. I think a healthier Alex Highsmith and Kenny Pickett will be the difference for the Steelers this time, and they come away with a close win against their rivals.

Pick: Steelers 17, Ravens 16

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

How about another black and blue Steelers Ravens match up. I expect another low scoring slug fest. No Lamar and no Calais Campbell for the Ravens. Can the Steelers stop the Ravens running attack? It didn't happen the last time they faced off, making it tough to take the Steelers this week. In the end the season series is split, and the Steelers arrow continues pointing up.

Pick: Steelers 20, Ravens 18

Shannon White

This game appears destined to be another hard hitting, low scoring slugfest. Definitely a mano e mono affair. The Ravens running game embarrassed the Steelers front seven to a man in their first matchup, even without Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been ruled out for this contest also, so you better believe that the Ravens are counting on an repeat performance. The Steelers have momentum from the Immaculate Reception Anniversary victory, and I can't imagine Cameron Heyward and company will allow an encore. Kenny Pickett takes another positive step in his development. Sticking with my Know Your Enemy podcast prediction.

Pick: Steelers 16, Ravens 13

Jeremy Betz

If only Mitch Trubisky hadn’t thrown 3 INTs in their first meeting, the Steelers could well be on their way to yet another sweep of the rival Ratbirds, because I believe this Steelers team is better than Baltimore at this stage of the season.

The Steelers won’t be letting JK Dobbins and co. run for another 200+ this week, and if the defense can force Baltimore to get behind the chains early in this game, it will force backup QB Tyler Huntley to try to keep up through the air. I believe the Steelers can move the ball on this banged-up Ravens D. Look for Pittsburgh’s passing game to lead the way, with an efficient dose of Harris and Warren sprinkled in.

With all that in mind, I’m changing my pick from Friday’s “Let’s Ride”. Steelers dominate in the rematch.

Pick: Steelers 23, Ravens 10

Bradley Locker

I really wanted to pick the Steelers in this game given how the matchup three weeks ago went; if Kenny Pickett had played the entire game, Pittsburgh probably would be 8-7 right now. However, little has changed regarding the battle in the trenches, which was unequivocally won by Baltimore in Round One. Even without Lamar Jackson, can the Steelers stop the run, minus Chris Wormley this time around? It should be close one way or another, but Mike Tomlin’s young, mistake-prone team just hasn’t yet rounded into form for a full 60 minutes in a game like this.

Pick: Ravens 24, Steelers 20

Kyle Chrise (What Yinz Talkin’ Bout)

The Ravens consider the 12/11 win one of their greatest games in the rivalry. The Steelers defense will not let that trench-whuppin’ go unpunished. If the offense truly grew up last week, then it will clock in and do the job.

Pick: Steelers 16, Ravens 14

Anthony Defeo

Lamar Jackson isn’t playing in this game. Also, the Steelers have apparently figured some things out with regards to stopping the run since Baltimore rushed for 215 yards in a 16-14 Ravens win at Acrisure Stadium in the first meeting between these two teams. Marcus Peters is also out for the Ravens, which could benefit the Steelers' young and often struggling offense. Call me wacky, but I’m going to predict a rather easy win for Pittsburgh in a game that could still have playoff possibilities when things kick off in primetime.

Pick: Steelers 31, Ravens 17

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!