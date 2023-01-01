Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not apologizing at all). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 17 of the NFL Regular Season.

1st Quarter

Steelers receive the opening half kickoff.

Offense gets to a third and short. Watt converts.

Steelers into Ravens territory. Good O-line play so far.

First and goal for the Steelers. They have really run the ball well on their opening drive.

Pickens couldn't win the jump ball on third down. Boswell in for the field goal. Steelers 3, Ravens 0.

If the Steelers are going to try to force Huntley to throw the ball, they need to keep him in the pocket and make him throw the ball and not let him run.

Boy I really would have liked to see Sutton come up with that interception.

The Steelers allow the Ravens to convert another third down. The defense can't get off the field on third downs.

Boy that was a fast first quarter. Only one completed drive in the quarter. Steelers 3, Ravens 0.

2nd Quarter.

The defense holds. Nice coverage on that third down play by Maulet. Justin Tucker's field goal makes the score Steelers 3, Ravens 3.

Najee and Kenny tangle feet and Kenny takes a sack for 7 yards.

Pickens makes the catch on third down but had gone out of bounds prior to catching the ball. Steelers will have to punt as that penalty comes with a loss of down.

The defense wins the line of scrimmage on third down and one. The Ravens are going to have to punt it back right now.

Minkah gets nailed for a holding penalty on the punt. So the Steelers will back it up some more.

The Steelers are running the ball well tonight. The offensive line is controlling the line of scrimmage.

Four straight runs and two first downs now for the Steelers.

The Steelers just passed 100 yards rushing in the game. It's only the second quarter.

Muuuutthh with the first down catch.

On third and three I thought the Steelers had the opportunity to run it twice to try to pick up the first down, but instead Pickett throws incomplete to Muth and Boswell will come on to attempt a field goal. He doinks it off the upright. Steelers get nothing. Steelers 3, Ravens 3.

After a false start of the Ravens the Steelers allowed Dobbins to run 15 yards and pick up a first down.

The Steelers defense is playing a six-man front and still allowing Dobbins to run the ball on them.

Bobby Spills sniffed out that screen to the TE and threw it for a loss.

3rd and 16. Swiss cheese incoming? Not really. The defense holds, but Cam Hayward gets a personal foul penalty after the play. Looking at it now it didn't look like much that they threw the flag for.

The Ravens take advantage and throw for a touchdown on the very next play. Talk about deflating, feels like a Tom Brady football.

Score now Steeler 3, Ravens 10. The Ravens also get the ball to start the second half.

3rd Quarter

Mark Andrews catches another pass for a first down. That's like four for him in the game.

Should have been a loss of four on the next play but Dobbins gets away enough and gains two yards.

Third down and seven and another completion to Mark Andrews for a first down. I think everybody knows where the Ravens are going to throw the ball.

Minkah is now down and being attended to. Not good, not good.

Oh look at that.. 2nd and 25 and a long pass to Mark Andrews. This is ridiculous.

Minkah was back in to stop Huntley on that third down run.

Tucker tacks on the field goal. Steelers 3, Ravens 13.

One nice run by Najee, but now the Steelers face a 3rd and long. Now Pickens catches that ball doing Pickens type things. Steelers get a first down. Needed that.

Steelers to a third and short. They really need to convert this. A touchdown would be huge on this drive. Pass falls incomplete and the Steelers will settle for another field goal try.

The field goal is good. Steelers 6, Ravens 13.

The Steelers plan for stopping the Ravens running game is really not working. Dobbins just breaks one off for 15-plus yards.

T.J. Watt finally gets through for a sack.

On the Ravens punt the Steelers get called for a hold again. Penalties are hurting.

End of the 3rd. Steelers 6, Ravens 13.

4th Quarter

Najee with another nice run. He is approaching 100 yards.

Don't know how Kenny got away with that one.

Diontae with a catch for 22 yards on 3rd down.

3rd and 10 for the Steelers. Kenny throws that ball near absolutely nobody. Boswell to try another field goal. It's good. Steelers 9, Ravens 13.

And what happens next? The Steelers special teams give up a huge return.

The defense gets the Ravens to 3rd and 12. I hope they cover Mark Andrews here.

Edmunds breaks up the play. Ravens punt, but the Steelers are pinned deep.

Diontae doing his best George Pickens impersonation, but it got changed to out of bounds.

Throw the ball away there Pickett. Don't take a sack. That was stupid.

Steelers now faced with 3rd and 18. The pass to Muth was dropped but was going to be well short. Steelers have to punt.

Steelers get the Ravens to a third down. Getting a stop here would be huge.

Cam Heyward stuffed the run. Ravens will punt.

Najee is now over 100 yards for the game.

Muth with the catch at midfield.

Sims with the catch on the next play down to the 21.

Najee carries Pickett on that QB sneak for a first down.

Why do I have the feeling that the Steelers are toying with my emotions this week. Last week they came through but I don't see him doing it for me 2 weeks in a row.

Najee catch for the TD!!!!! I can't believe it! Steelers 16, Ravens 13.

Boswell needs to kick this thing out of the end zone on the kickoff. He kicks it deep enough.

Kyle says the Steelers better put a couple guys on Mark Andrews here.

2nd down and 20 and as Kyle says, nobody covered Andrews and he gets 18.

Minkah with the pick!!!!!!!!!!!!

Steelers stay alive! They will play meaningful football next week!!!

3-2-1 WIN!!!!! Take that Wang Harbs!

There you have it, my knee jerks. so I will sit on this for a day or two, analyze it and then talk about it on The Scho Bro Show Tuesday night. CAN’T WAIT!!!