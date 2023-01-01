The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play until Sunday night in Week 17, and a lot of fans will be glued to their televisions to watch as much NFL football as possible during the Sunday without Steelers football on.
So, what games will you get to see in your area? Let’s take a look based on both the early/late slate, who has the double header and where you reside.
Let’s take a look, maps courtesy of 506 Sports:
CBS Early
RED: Dolphins at Patriots
YELLOW: Jaguars at Texans
BLUE: Colts at Giants
GREEN: Broncos at Chiefs
CBS Late
RED: Vikings at Packers
BLUE: Rams at Chargers
FOX
RED: Panthers at Buccaneers
PURPLE: Cardinals at Falcons
BLUE: Saints at Eagles
YELLOW: 49ers at Raiders
GREEN: Bears at Lions
LIGHT BLUE: Jets at Seahawks (Late)
ORANGE: Browns at Commanders
So, what games will you get to see on Sunday? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes leading up to the big game!
