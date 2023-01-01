The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play until Sunday night in Week 17, and a lot of fans will be glued to their televisions to watch as much NFL football as possible during the Sunday without Steelers football on.

So, what games will you get to see in your area? Let’s take a look based on both the early/late slate, who has the double header and where you reside.

Let’s take a look, maps courtesy of 506 Sports:

CBS Early

RED: Dolphins at Patriots

YELLOW: Jaguars at Texans

BLUE: Colts at Giants

GREEN: Broncos at Chiefs

CBS Late

RED: Vikings at Packers

BLUE: Rams at Chargers

FOX

RED: Panthers at Buccaneers

PURPLE: Cardinals at Falcons

BLUE: Saints at Eagles

YELLOW: 49ers at Raiders

GREEN: Bears at Lions

LIGHT BLUE: Jets at Seahawks (Late)

ORANGE: Browns at Commanders

So, what games will you get to see on Sunday? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes leading up to the big game!

