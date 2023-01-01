Malik Reed inactive for the Steelers Week 17 vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. With one player ruled out and another listed as questionable, the Steelers will have more healthy scratches than injured players. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. This week, the Steelers called up defensive lineman Renell Wren. For this reason, the inactive list is six players and comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 21 S Tre Norwood

No. 50 LB Malik Reed

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 54 LB Tae Crowder

No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall

The player who is on the inactive list due to injury this week is safety Tre Norwood. Leaving last week’s game with a hamstring injury, Norwood was unable to practice all week and was ruled out on Friday.

After getting a helmet Week 15 due to Kenny Pickett being in the NFL‘s concussion protocol, quarterback Mason Rudolph is on the inactive list where he has now spent 15 of the 16 games this season. The only player who has more inactives this year is guard/center Kendrick Green who is once again inactive for the 16th-straight week.

Spending his third-straight week on the inactive list is defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall. Joining the Steelers after being signed off the Jets practice squad prior to Week 15 when Chris Wormley was placed on the Reserve/Injured List, Marshal is still getting acclimated to Pittsburgh and will once again be on the sidelines. The Steelers chose to elevate Renell Wren from the practice squad rather than have Marshall active for the game.

With special teams player Marcus Allen going on the Reserve/Injured List this week, it was believed the Steelers would have another linebacker take his spot in being active on game day. The Steelers do, in fact, have another linebacker active in Mark Robinson. But the Steelers are also choosing to have an extra defensive lineman available at the cost of another outside linebacker for Week 17. Much like in their matchup with the Ravens in Week 14, the Steelers are opting to have outside linebacker Malik Reed inactive. Additionally, newly signed linebacker Tae Crowder is also inactive, completing the list.

As for the Ravens’ inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. Since both Lamar Jackson and Marcus Peters were already ruled out, the most significant name on their list is defensive lineman Calais Campbell.