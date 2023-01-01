Steelers dealing with multiple in-game injuries on defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a battle with the Baltimore Ravens as they are attempting to keep their slim postseason hopes alive. In order for anything else to transpire, the Steelers have to find a way to leave Baltimore with a victory on Sunday night. As the defense is attempting to make stops and get the Ravens offense off the field, they are also dealing with multiple injuries.

After being removed from the game in the first half with a head injury where he was classified as questionable to return, cornerback James Pierre has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

CB James Pierre has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today’s game (concussion). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 2, 2023

In addition to Pierre, another injury which was not made public prior to being ruled out is Myles Jack will not be returning due to his groin injury which had him questionable prior to the game.

LB Myles Jack has been ruled OUT for the remainder of tonight's game (groin). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 2, 2023

There was another injury concern as Minkah Fitzpatrick was down on the field and had to be helped to the sidelines and entered the blue medical tent. Later in the drive, Fitzpatrick returned to the field.

