Steelers escape prime time win over Ravens relatively healthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious on Sunday Night Football in Week 17, beating the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 in front of a national audience. The game was as physical as expected, and it always takes its toll on the players from a health standpoint.

After the game, Mike Tomlin addressed the media as he always does, and while he failed to run down the typical list of players who were injured during the game in Baltimore, here is what we know about the players who were injured in-game, or banged up.

Cornerback James Pierre left the game and was questionable to return with a head injury. Shortly after halftime Pierre was ruled out of the game with a concussion. This means Pierre will likely be in the NFL’s concussion protocol this week heading into Week 18.

The other player who was officially ruled out was linebacker Myles Jack. Jack has been battling a groin injury the past few weeks, and the injury had him ruled out of the game in the second half. It is likely Jack will be managing this injury for the duration of the regular season, and the postseason if the Steelers are able to win and get help next week.

Other players who were banged up at some point in the game were wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who looked to get kicked in the shin, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who twisted his ankle while tackling tight end Mark Andrews. Both of these players were able to return to the game, Fitzpatrick coming down with the game-sealing interception of Tyler Huntley.

In all, the Steelers were able to escape Baltimore relatively healthy as they still have a lot to play for in Week 18 when they host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes on the black-and-gold.