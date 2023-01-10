Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: The percentages of pleasure and pain for the 2022 Steelers season

The Steelers are out of the postseason mostly because they came late to the party in 2022. There’s plenty of pride when it comes to how they finished, but it is way okay to be angry about the missed opportunities in the first half of the year. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Pleasure and Pain

BTSC Accountability

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: The conclusion of the Steelers 2022 season

The Steelers beat the Browns on Sunday, but their season is over despite winning seven of their last nine contests in 2022. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say about the 28-14 win, the exclusion from the playoffs, injuries, and what’s in store for the offseason.

Steelers Hangover: Steelers putting on bows and preparing lists, we will too

The Pittsburgh Steelers are done for the 2022 campaign. Mike Tomlin has a lot of work to do in wrapping things up and preparing for ‘23. BTSC is doing the same. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Shannon White and Tony Defeo for the final Steelers Hangover of the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Wrapping up and starting back up

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: A Tale of Two Franchises

The Browns and Steelers went through different offseason processes in 2022. Let’s look through the lens of one team rebuilding and the other going all in to win now. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Browns and Steelers blueprints and how things worked out

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

