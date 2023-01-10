Steelers sign 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that they have signed 10 players to Reserve/Futures contracts.
The list of the 10 players, all of whom spent at least some time with the Steelers practice squad in 2022, are as follows:
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
DB Duke Dawson
G William Dunkle
LB Emeke Egbule
RB Jason Huntley
C Ryan McCollum
DB Scott Nelson
RB Master Teague
RB Cody White
TE Rodney Williams
A Reserve/Future contract is when a player did not finish the year on a team’s 53-man roster and can sign with them or another team during the offseason. The reason it is considered to be a “future” contract is because it does not come into effect until the beginning of the new league year on March 15.
While the Steelers did sign 10 players to futures contracts, there are still seven players who finished the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad who are not signed at this time. These players include:
DT Carlos Davis
CB Mark Gilbert
OL John Leglue
RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
LB Chapelle Russell
DE Mike Tafua
DT Renell Wren
With the Steelers offseason rolling into effect, these 10 signed players are most likely soon to have others joining the list in making up the Steelers 2023 offseason roster.
