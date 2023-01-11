Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Turning in final Report Cards for the Steelers coaching staff

The Steelers 2022 season is officially over, and there are varying opinions regarding the performance of individuals on the coaching staff. Join Andrew and Jeremy Betz as they give out final report cards on the latest edition of The Steelers Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Final Coaching Grades

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: Steelers fans will never win the “what if” game

Steelers fans like to imagine what would have happened with a “what if”. But it never works out, because we will never know about alternate reality in the Burgh. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Thoughts on Week 18 from both the stadium and the couch

The fruitlessness of playing “what if”

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Is the Steelers’ rebuild ahead of schedule?

When Ben Roethlisberger retired from the Steelers, it appeared that the rebuild would take three years or so. But with the Steelers 7-2 record down the stretch, couls this team be a playoff team a whole lot sooner? Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, talks about this, and much more, in the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Are the young Steelers ahead of schedule?

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE