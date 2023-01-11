With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season over, it is time to start looking at what the team will do with some of their own free agents heading into the 2023 season. In a perfect world the team would have enough money to pay those they want to keep, and let the others walk in hopes of receiving a compensatory draft pick.

Just like every year, there are some free agents who the team might want to try and sign before the start of the new league year (March 13th starts the tampering period and March 15th is the new league year), and others who they will let test the waters. For some of the below free agents, they would be wise to not sign anything until free agency begins, to try and get the best contract available.

But not all free agents are created equal. There are many different types of free agents.

Check out the distinction between an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA), Restricted Free Agent (RFA) and an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA). For a detailed explanation of each type of free agent, we have all that for you right HERE.

Below you will see the complete list of Steelers 2022 free agents, including UFA, RFA and ERFA.

Be sure to check back for the latest news and notes on the Steelers’ free agency news throughout the offseason!

(Editor’s Note: The list compiled below was used via Sportrac. It should be noted some websites have conflicting reports for some players, mainly ERFA and RFAs.)

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

Larry Ogunjobi - DT

Mason Rudolph - QB

Devin Bush - LB

Robert Spillane - LB

Cameron Sutton - CB

Derek Watt - FB

Jesse Davis - OL

Tyson Alualu - DT

Marcus Allen - S/LB

Terrell Edmunds - S

Malik Reed - OLB

Chris Wormley - DE

Damontae Kazee - S

Trenton Scott - OL

Karl Joseph - S

Miles Boykin - WR

Benny Snell Jr. - RB

Zach Gentry - TE

Restricted Free Agent (RFA)

J.C. Hassenauer - C

James Pierre - CB

Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA)

Jamir Jones - OLB

Elijah Riley - S