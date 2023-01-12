Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: Did the Steelers’ rookie class over or under deliver in 2022?

It doesn’t happen very often, but the Steelers 2022 rookie class looked better in stadium than on paper. Did the new guys over or underdeliver for their freshman season in the Steel City? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to check out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Rookie Report

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: Were the Pittsburgh Steelers their own worst enemy?

It’s time to put a bow on the Steelers season. This time around we turn our gaze inward and look at the Steelers. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon, welcome Nick Farabaugh to the podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Steelers

Special Guest: Nick Farabaugh

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Highlighting some of the best numbers from the 2022 season

There were both impressive and disturbing numbers put out by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. What were the best? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to translate them. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The best black-and-gold numbers from 2022

and more geeky numbers!

