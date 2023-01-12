Steelers 2023 Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on players staying, and leaving

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season over, it is time to start looking at what the team will do with some of their own free agents heading into the 2023 season. In a perfect world the team would have enough money to pay those they want to keep, and let the others walk in hopes of receiving a compensatory draft pick.

But not all free agents are created equal. There are many different types of free agents.

Check out the distinction between an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA), Restricted Free Agent (RFA) and an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA). For a detailed explanation of each type of free agent, we have all that for you right HERE.

Below you will see the complete list of Steelers 2023 free agents, and this will be updated with players who are signed, released, sign with a new team and even rumors of players who might be landing in Pittsburgh for the 2023 season.

Be sure to check back for the latest news and notes on the Steelers’ free agency rumors and news!

2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agents

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

Larry Ogunjobi - DT

Mason Rudolph - QB

Devin Bush - LB

Robert Spillane - LB

Cameron Sutton - CB

Derek Watt - FB

Jesse Davis - OL

Tyson Alualu - DT

Marcus Allen - S/LB

Terrell Edmunds - S

Malik Reed - OLB

Chris Wormley - DE

Damontae Kazee - S

Trenton Scott - OL

Karl Joseph - S

Miles Boykin - WR

Benny Snell Jr. - RB

Zach Gentry - TE

Restricted Free Agent (RFA)

J.C. Hassenauer - C

James Pierre - CB

Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA)

Jamir Jones - OLB

Elijah Riley - S

Free Agent Rumors

None yet

Official Free Agent Signings

None yet

Future/Reserve Contract

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

DB Duke Dawson

G William Dunkle

LB Emeke Egbule

RB Jason Huntley

C Ryan McCollum

DB Scott Nelson

RB Master Teague

WR Cody White

TE Rodney Williams

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

DB Madre Harper

DB Kenny Robinson

DB Chris Wilcox

Retirements

None yet