Steelers Burning Questions: After the season, is Kenny Pickett the answer at QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over, but many questions remain. After a 7-2 second half of the season, the Steelers finished with a 9-8 record in 2022. It kept Mike Tomlin’s non-losing season mark in tact and has the majority of the fan base optimistic about the future.

So, with that being said, it is time to ask some key questions to the fan base as the offseason quickly approaches. We call them the ‘Steelers Burning Questions’, and there is one which is consistent every week.

Are you confident in the team moving forward?

Other than that staple question, some other questions can be added to help give readers at BTSC, and Steelers fans in general, a voice in what they think about the team. This week it is a question about quarterback Kenny Pickett potentially being the answer at quarterback for the Steelers organization.

Before getting to the question, I felt it appropriate to share Mike Tomlin’s answer from his post-season press conference Monday when he was asked if Pickett was the Steelers’ “franchise quarterback”.

“You know, I don’t know what you guys mean by franchise quarterback. Is he our QB1? Yes. But there’s a lot of silly responsibility that comes with that term. Everybody thinks they’ve got one, but not everybody has one and all of that.” Tomlin said. “He’s our starting quarterback. I’m not going to saddle him with that cliché that’s overused in our game, in our business too much these days.”

So, with all that said, it is time for the second question in this week’s Reacts survey:

After the season, do you view Kenny Pickett as the answer at QB for the Steelers?

Yes/No

