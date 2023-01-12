Pittsburgh Steelers projected rollover in salary cap in 2023

With the 2022 NFL regular season now concluded, team’s salary cap funds have now been allocated. Not everything is set in stone as some players will have incentives based on playoff performances, but the overall base salaries, extra money spent on practice squad elevations, and expenditures of this nature are now known.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported the totals of salary cap rollover each team declared for the 2023 season.

NFL teams recently declared unused 2022 cap space rollover amounts (below).



After the playoffs, the NFL will audit incentives, bonuses, etc by team. That figure will be added/subtracted to the number below.



As explained by Yates, the amount of salary cap a team does not use from 2022 is able to be pushed into 2023. These are the numbers where teams finished the season, but there will still be other factors, such as player incentives, that could be subtracted from the total before is officially put on the 2023 salary cap. With the exact cap number for 2023 not given by the league at this time, these rollover numbers still have time to be adjusted after the completion of the postseason.

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their declared rollover amount is $4,427,145 which is the 11th most in the NFL. This amount is based on what is left over from the 2022 season. As I reported in an article one week ago about the Steelers estimated salary cap, both of the top salary cap sights of overthecap.com (OTC) and spotrac.com had a slightly higher number. Of course, the Steelers did elevate a player for the practice squad for Week 18 which affected those estimates.

(It should be noted the information in this article from one week ago was before the Steelers had signed any players to futures contracts. Because the Steelers were not up to 51 players, the amount counted towards the salary cap in the offseason, all these new contracts reduced the Steelers salary cap amounts by more than $10 million. Look for another updated estimated salary cap article within the next week to give a better estimation as to where the Steelers currently stand.)

At this time, the estimated salary cap for 2023 is at $225 million. Once the exact amount is set by the league, there will be a much better idea of where the Steelers stand in regards to the salary cap. With the new league year not kicking in until March 15, there will be many changes to team‘s estimated salary caps as they will have retirements, releases, and signings of their own players before free agency begins.