Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Everyone everywhere calls the same plays

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest & most toxic takes of the week. This week, we search for who or what is to blame for the Steelers missing the playoffs. Plus, how fans should ultimately grade this season, and Mike Tomlin’s performance. We’ll also break down some of the biggest accolades this season provided. And why we’re happy Matt Canada’s fate is not in the hands of fans.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

The list of scapegoats

Grading the Season and Mike Tomlin

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Predicting the future of Steelers Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over at 9-8 and the next step is forming their 2023 roster and looking at their own free agents. Who is the best bet to stay and depart. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The future of the guys without deals

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: Was the Steelers second half success smoke and mirrors?

BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The truth about the late season success

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

