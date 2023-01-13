2023 NFL Playoffs: Predicting the winners of NFL Wild Card weekend

The NFL is preparing for their Wild Card Weekend, and most football fans would say the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds of the NFL Playoffs are the best weekends of football as the field of 14 gets trimmed to the two teams who will play in the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished just on the outside of the playoff picture after they didn’t get the help needed despite winning four straight games to finish the season 9-8. Nonetheless, it is time to take a look at the upcoming slate of games, and we, as a staff, make our picks for the weekend’s actions.

Take a look at game times, odds and our picks below:

(Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and are subject to change.)

Saturday, January 14th

How to Watch: FOX

Location: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Odds: SEA (+9.5)

O/U: 42.5

Moneyline: SEA +400 / SF -500

How to Watch: NBC

Location: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Odds: JAX (+2.5)

O/U: 47.5

Moneyline: JAX +125 / LAC -145

Sunday, January 15th

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills — 1 p.m. ET

How to Watch: CBS

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Odds: MIA (+13)

O/U: 43.5

Moneyline: MIA +600 / BUF -850

How to Watch: FOX

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Odds: NYG (+3)

O/U: 48

Moneyline: NYG +140 / MIN -165

How to Watch: NBC

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Odds: BAL (+8.5)

O/U: 40.5

Moneyline: BAL +330 / CIN -410

Monday, January 16th

How to Watch: ESPN

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Odds: TB (+2.5)

O/U: 45.5

Moneyline: TB +115 / DAL -135

STAFF PICKS: Week 18 results and season recap

For Week 18 when picking against the spread, Dave squeaked out the best record by going 13-3 followed closely by Matty at 12-4. Bringing up the rear were Bradly and Geoffrey at 7-9. Dave still currently leads for the season against the spread at 145-120 followed by Jeremy at 140-124.

It was Matty who was out in front in the over/under picks last week going 10-4 followed closely by Shannon at 9-7. Kyle brought up the rear this week at a rough 2-14. For the season, Shannon is still ahead at 141-128 ahead of Geoffrey at 139-128. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Jeff leads the way at 271-260 followed by Dave at 272-261 and Shannon at 271-264.

WILD CARD STAFF PICKS

