Brian Flores remains a viable commodity for several coaching vacancies

It was winter of 2022 when the news broke of the Pittsburgh Steelers hiring Brian Flores as an defensive assistant, and their linebackers coach. To say it was big news was an understatement, this after Flores was fired from his head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins and litigation against the NFL was officially filed.

Nonetheless, as Mike Tomlin spoke glowingly about Flores both before, during and after the 2022 season, most fans knew in the back of their minds was the fact the only way Flores wouldn’t be considered for other coaching opportunities after the season was if he was genuinely “black balled” by the owners for his lawsuit against the league.

That doesn’t seem to be the case, as Flores was considered for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator position immediately after Week 18 after Cleveland parted ways with Joe Woods.

This per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Steelers’ LB coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

The Browns job was nothing more than a coordinator role, and it would likely be safe to assume a man with Flores’ background wouldn’t just be looking for a promotion from the title of linebackers coach/defensive assistant, but to the position he once held in Miami. Head coach.

Friday it was announced by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that the Arizona Cardinals are doing their homework on their next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury following the regular season. A name on their list of coaches to potentially fill their vacancy was none other than Flores.

The #AZCardinals have requested permission to interview #Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores for their vacant HC position, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

The Steelers have granted permission for Flores to go on both interviews, and it would seem like a long shot for him to return to Pittsburgh in 2023. This is likely something Tomlin both hoped for, and understood, before bringing him in and giving him a job prior to last season.

For those wondering, the Steelers wouldn’t receive any draft compensation for losing Flores based on the fact he would have had to spend two seasons with the team for that to take place.

Flores will likely be on several teams’ short lists for coaching vacancies this offseason, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the offseason.