Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 1

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Of the following free agents, prioritize them in order of importance. (1 - most important / 5 - least important)

Terrell Edmunds

Damontae Kazee

Larry Ogunjobi

Zach Gentry

Robert Spillane

2. Put on your predictor hat. Predict the AFC North division standings for 2023?

3. Of the Steelers’ 8 losses in 2022, which loss was the worst, and why?

4. Who was the Steelers offensive MVP in 2022?

5. Last season both number one seeds in each conference lost their first game of the playoffs. Do you think it’s better for a team to get a week off and be rested heading into the postseason, or are they better off not getting the bye, continuing with their weekly routine, and “keep on rolling” into the playoffs?

6. Last time I did the six pack several commenters got onto a thread about music. I love music, and am currently in a country music trend with artists like Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and Brent Cobb. What are you listening to right now? I’m always looking for new artists to give a try, especially if they fall into a similar category as the previously mentioned artists.

BONUS: If you have any way to make the site better, within reason, don’t hesitate to let me know!

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!