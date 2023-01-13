Minkah Fitzpatrick earns Associated Press 1st Team All-Pro honors

The Pittsburgh Steelers know the type of talent they have in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, but in case there are still doubters out there, Fitzpatrick’s accolades speak for themselves. While Fitzpatrick will be representing the team in the Pro Bowl this year, he is also getting more attention with 1st team All-Pro honors.

Earlier this week, Fitzpatrick was named a 1st Team All-Pro in the first ever NFLPA All-Pro team.

While that is a nice honor, the Associated Press (AP) All-Pro is what most fans look for when they are talking about the best of the best. As for Fitzpatrick, he was the lone member of the Steelers to earn such an honor when the 1st Team list was announced.

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: pic.twitter.com/xJEVWCHTjJ — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2023

This is Fitzpatrick’s third time being a 1st Team All-Pro from the AP. The previous two seasons were in 2019 and 2020.

When it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick, he finished the 2022 season tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six. Fitzpatrick was second on the Steelers this season with 96 tackles only behind Myles Jack who had 104. Fitzpatrick returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown and also tallied 11 past defenses on the season.

The AP’s 2nd Team All-Pro was also announced at the same time as the 1st Team, and no members of the Steelers were included on that list. However, for those who are curious, here are the players who weren’t selected, yet still received votes for All-Pro status.

While Minkah Fitzpatrick was the only first or second-team All-Pro for the Steelers this year, here were the other Steelers that received votes:



Cam Heyward (14)

T.J. Watt (1)

Cam Sutton (1) — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 13, 2023

In the meantime, on behalf of all of us here at BTSC, congratulations to Minkah Fitzpatrick on a tremendous season and continually proving his worth every season.