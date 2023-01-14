Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Postseason Awards: Part 1

Back in September, as I often do, I published a pair of essays giving my take on the Steelers-specific awards predictions, including a series of polls for Steelers Nation to weigh in. A follow-up appeared in November, and Steeler Nation responded. Now that the 2022 regular season is in the books, and we can look at the year as a whole, it’s time for one more round.

This article will close the door on Part 1, featuring traditional awards, such as MVP or Rookie of the Year. Later, I’ll post Part 2, with more-invented categories to argue about. I’ll include my preseason and midseason predictions, as well as the fan favorites, and then my updated choices, and a poll.

In any case, please make arguments, leave suggestions, and otherwise hash this out in the comments. On with the show. Go Steelers.

Here’s the shorthand version (with my picks). Explanations and polls to follow.

MVP: Cam Heyward

Offensive POY: Kenny Pickett

Defensive POY: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Rookie of the Year: George Pickens

Newcomer of the Year: Mason Cole

Comeback/Improved POY: Chuks Okorafor

Breakout Player: Alex Highsmith

Assistant Coach of the Year: Pat Meyer

Game of the Year: Ravens game, week 17

Play of the Year: Pickett to Pickens vs Raiders

Most Valuable Player

There is a lot of disagreement about what MVP means. When the NFL votes, it’s almost always kind of lame: “the quarterback with the best numbers.” At the team level, it takes on a lot more variance. What MVP means to you will probably determine your vote here.

Preseason Winner: T.J. Watt (66%)

My Preseason Vote: T.J. Watt

Midseason Winner: Minkah Fitzpatrick (72%)

My Midseason Vote: Minkah Fitzpatrick

My Postseason Pick: Cam Heyward

I usually either say team MVP is the best overall player in the game, or the guy whose presence you’d miss the most. If we go with the latter, TJ Watt is your MVP, and is in contention for the NFL MVP the last couple years (the last two years, the Steelers are 17-4 when TJ is on the field for 50% of snaps; 1-9-1 without him). But I’m going to err on the side of “Best Overall Player,” both in terms of impact on the field and leadership off of it. And if that’s the case, it’s a two-man battle between Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Cam gets my vote this year because he’s a monster on the field, he never loses his cool (even when the refs seem determined to saddle him with absurd, game-altering personal fouls over and over), and he’s the best leader this team has had since Hines Ward and Jerome Bettis. He’s the most valuable player.

Offensive POY

Preseason Winner: Najee Harris (52%)

My Preseason Choice: Najee Harris

Midseason Winner: Pat Freiermuth (47%)

My Midseason Choice: Kenny Pickett

My Postseason Choice: Kenny Pickett

If I’m reading the tea-leaves on BTSC, I’m anticipating that Pat Freiermuth will win this poll. But Pickett is my OPOY. Kenny is not necessarily the best overall offensive player (that’s probably Najee Harris), nor is he the steadiest (oddly, that’s probably Mason Cole). But he’s developing a reputation as a guy who delivers when it matters most — back-to-back emotional game winning TD passes on national TV during a playoff run will do that. And I think it’s clear that he makes the guys around him believe. I gave Cam credit for being a leader in the MVP category. “Kenny F’ing Pickett” is one too. Bright future in this town...

Defensive POY

Preseason Winner: T.J. Watt (74%)

My Preseason Choice: T.J. Watt

Midseason Winner: Minkah Fitzpatrick (57%)

My Midseason Choice: Minkah Fitzpatrick

My Postseason Pick: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah had a career year this year, becoming the first Steeler to lead the league in interceptions (tied) since Mel Blount. Wow. He’s the best safety in football, and might already be the best free safety in team history (since Donnie Shell and Troy Polamalu were strong safeties). If Cam edged him for team MVP, Minkah gets DPOY in a walk.

Rookie of the Year

Preseason Winner: George Pickens (77%)

My Preseason Choice: George Pickens

Midseason Winner: George Pickens (58%)

My Midseason Choice: George Pickens

My Postseason Pick: George Pickens

I took a little flack for making these picks last time too — when I listed Pickett as my midseason OPOY but Pickens as my ROY. My response: I thought Pickens was a better player, but not as important to the team. And I still do.

Newcomer of the Year

Preseason Winner: Myles Jack (47%)

My Preseason Choice: Myles Jack

Midseason Winner: Myles Jack (62%)

My Midseason Choice: Myles Jack

My Postseason Pick: Mason Cole

Switching my vote for this round is not an indictment of Myles Jack, who I still like as a player. But Mason Cole has quietly been an absolute rock for this team. Remember how shaky the center position has been over the last couple years — as Maurkice Pouncey aged out and Kendrick Greene struggled? We haven’t heard a word about Cole most games. It’s a cliché to say that the highest compliment you can pay an offensive lineman is to forget he exists. But it’s a good way to gauge OL success. And it sounds like Mason Cole to me. Hopefully they lock him down for a few years here.

Comeback/Improved POY

Preseason Winner: Tyson Alualu (47%)

My Preseason Choice: The offensive line

Midseason Winner: Devin Bush (52%)

My Midseason Choice: The offensive line

My Postseason Pick: Chuks Okorafor

Talk about a guy who took a LOT of abuse in the past, who we (again) almost never heard about this year. Hats off to Chuks. He improved a lot this year. And I think he earned his starting job.

Breakout Player

Preseason Winner: Pat Freiermuth (56%)

My Preseason Choice: Alex Highsmith

Midseason Winner: Alex Highsmith (38%)

My Midseason Choice: Alex Highsmith

My Postseason Pick: Alex Highsmith

List the Steelers players who got shafted by Pro Bowl voters. Whoever you list, you almost have to start with Highsmith. I predicted he’d have a breakout season last year, but he never quite crossed over. This year, whether T.J. Watt was on the field or not, Highsmith lived in opponent backfields. 14.5 sacks is no joke, especially on a team that struggled to rush the QB (i.e. where Highsmith could be double-teamed because T.J. missed half the year). Alex Highsmith is a budding star. And this team is going to be trouble when both he and Watt are healthy next season.

Assistant Coach of the Year

Preseason Winner: Brian Flores (53%)

My Preseason Choice: Brian Flores

Midseason Winner: Pat Meyer (38%); Brian Flores (35%)

My Midseason Choice: Pat Meyer

My Postseason Pick: Pat Meyer

Is there any position group that had such a profound growth this year than the offensive line? It’s shocking how much we complained about the OL in the preseason and first few weeks. This unit has become a team strength somehow. Credit Pat Meyer for that. And then pay the man — I don’t want to know how this unit would look with a mediocre coach.

Game of the Year

Preseason Winner: Wk 14, vs Ravens (46%)

My Preseason Choice: Wk 1, at Bengals, season opener

Midseason Winner: Wk 16, vs Raiders, Immaculate Reception Game (40%)

My Midseason Choice: Wk 16, vs Raiders, Immaculate Reception Game

My Postseason Pick: Wk 17, at Ravens

It came down to the Raiders or Ravens for me. And I suspect it will come down to those two for most of you as well. Both outstanding games. Both with spectacular finishes. Both with national TV audiences. The Raiders game had history and tragedy (Franco’s death) raising the gravity; the Ravens tilt had the intensity that rivalry always brings, along with suddenly real playoff implications.

I picked the Ravens game because, honestly, I enjoyed it more — I thought more individuals put on impressive showings (Najee’s first 100 yard game of the year; Pickens and Sims with highlight reel catches; Minkah with his 6th INT; TJ with a big-game sack; Jaylen Warren’s 30 yard run). Plus it gives me so much pleasure to watch John Harbaugh lose. So that’s my game. But if you went with the Immaculate Reception game, you’ve also got my blessing. It’s the most exciting two-game stretch of football I’ve seen from this team in probably seven or eight years.

Play of the Year

No Preseason Pick

No Midseason Pick

My Postseason Pick: Pickett to Pickens to beat the Raiders 50 years (and one day) after Franco crossed the goal line.

There are a lot of these. Good luck picking. I listed any play that stood out in my memory (and I tried to spread the playmakers around). But I really think this comes down to two plays. It’s either the game winner to Pickens at the end of the Immaculate Reception game on national TV, with Franco’s death hanging over the field. Or Najee Harris’s game winner the following week. The final drive against Baltimore was probably more impressive, particularly on Kenny Pickett’s part. But the side-plots of the Immaculate Reception game make it more memorable, to me.

I’ll say, as well, the Immaculate Reception anniversary score might have been the prettiest play of all of these. Every replay I see of it makes me think of this play — the game winner from Super Bowl XXIII. And honestly, though that one was in the Super Bowl, I’d argue that the pressure was just as high for the Steelers, given the weight of history, the tragedy in the air, the massive audience, the playoff implications, and just how young the Steelers offense is. That they delivered so beautifully is borderline thrilling.

The future is bright in this town.

Okay, part two coming...